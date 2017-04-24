Daw Aung San Suu Kyi Rejects National-level Political Dialogue in Arakan State
State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has again rejected the Arakan Liberation Party's request to hold an ethnic-based national-level political dialogue in Arakan State, saying it is a sensitive region. Daw Saw Mra Razar Lin, member of the ALP central executive committee, told The Irrawaddy that Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is disregarding their request.
