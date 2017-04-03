Daw Aung San Suu Kyi Alters Draft of Hate Speech Law

Burma's State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is adding her own provisions to a draft law combating hate speech, according to the Union Minister for Religious Affairs and Culture Thura U Aung Ko. The State Counselor has asked other democracies around the world for advice on crafting the legislation, said the minister, who expects to put the draft before lawmakers this year.

