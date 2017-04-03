Court Rejects Case Against U Wirathu ...

Court Rejects Case Against U Wirathu for Religious Hate Speech

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Dawbon Township Court in Rangoon rejected a case filed against ultranationalist monk U Wirathu under Burma's Penal Code by local resident U Min Hlaing on Tuesday. U Min Hlaing attempted to prosecute U Wirathu because he encouraged Buddhist women in a sermon in Feb to marry opium addicts, drunkards, monks, and even dogs rather than a Muslim man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,732 • Total comments across all topics: 280,065,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC