Court Rejects Case Against U Wirathu for Religious Hate Speech

Dawbon Township Court in Rangoon rejected a case filed against ultranationalist monk U Wirathu under Burma's Penal Code by local resident U Min Hlaing on Tuesday. U Min Hlaing attempted to prosecute U Wirathu because he encouraged Buddhist women in a sermon in Feb to marry opium addicts, drunkards, monks, and even dogs rather than a Muslim man.

