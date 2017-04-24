Controversial Bridge Opened to Public...

Controversial Bridge Opened to Public Under the Name of Gen Aung San

15 hrs ago

The controversial bridge across the Salween River linking Moulmein and Chaungzon townships in Mon State was put into service on Thursday, under the contested name "Gen Aung San Bridge ." "A total of 129 vehicles from Chaungzon crossed the bridge and 50 from Moulmein so far," Dr. Aye Zan told reporters on Thursday afternoon at a municipal guesthouse in Naypyidaw.

