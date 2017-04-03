CL to be main performer at hip-hop fe...

CL to be main performer at hip-hop festival

Yesterday

CL on Thursday announced over social media that she will perform at Myanmar's "UNDERDAWG Festival" as the headliner. "UNDERDAWG Festival" is a hip-hop music festival which is being held for the first time in Myanmar.

