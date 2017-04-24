Chinese Officials Push for Kyaukphyu ...

Chinese Officials Push for Kyaukphyu SEZ to Move Forward

Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

During a trip to Arakan State's Kyaukphyu Township on Monday, Chinese official Wang Yajun emphasized that his country aims for the Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone to be up and running as soon as possible, local sources said. Kyaukphyu Township administrator U Nyi Nyi Lwin said that along with Wang Yajun-who is the assistant minister of the international department of the Communist Party of China's central committee-a regional official from the Chinese CITIC investment conglomerate and several diplomats were present on the visit, holding talks with local authorities and businesspeople.

