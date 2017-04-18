China may have an ulterior motive to ...

China may have an ulterior motive to play peacemaker in Myanmar

In early March, Myanmar's government sat down with a coalition of ethnic rebel groups, including the Kachin Independence Army , trying to jump-start peace negotiations that had sputtered out after months of escalating fighting. The Kachin are an ethnic group of about a million people with their own eponymous province, Kachin State, in northern Myanmar.

Chicago, IL

