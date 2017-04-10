China and Myanmar sign oil pipeline deal
The countries signed an agreement on a partially-completed crude oil pipeline between western Myanmar's Kyaukpyu port and southern China's Kunming city. China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw at the Great Hall of People in Beijing.
