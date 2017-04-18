Calls For U Win Tin Garden On Anniver...

Calls For U Win Tin Garden On Anniversary of His Death

Supporters of the late writer and democracy activist U Win Tin are calling for a garden or memorial to honor him on the third anniversary of his death. A commemoration was held at Rangoon's Tawwin Hninzi Hall on Friday for the renowned journalist and political prisoner 'Hanthawaddy' U Win Tin, known so for his time editing the Hanthawaddy Daily, critical of the late dictator Gen Ne Win's regime.

