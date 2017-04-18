Blue Shirt Campaign Demands Release o...

Blue Shirt Campaign Demands Release of Political Prisoners

Politicians and activists will wear blue shirts on Friday to commemorate renowned journalist and politician U Win Tin and all political prisoners still held in Burma's jails. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners organized the campaign, to be held on the three-year anniversary of the death of National League for Democracy co-founder and political prisoner U Win Tin.

