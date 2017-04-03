Beyond the Ballot Box in Chaungzon To...

Beyond the Ballot Box in Chaungzon Township

U Aung Kyi Thein of the Union Solidarity and Development Party was elected in the April 1 by-election to represent Mon State's Chaungzon Township in the Lower House. Candidates of two Mon political parties as well as one from the National League for Democracy lost to the USDP-and it was not a marginal defeat.

