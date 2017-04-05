Austria to offer development loans to...

Austria to offer development loans to Myanmar for 3 sectors

The Austrian government has pledged 5 million U.S. dollars' development loans to Myanmar to implement projects in three sectors, official media reported Wednesday. The development projects cover healthcare, security and environmental conservation, Commercial Counselor with the Austrian Embassy Gunther Sucher was quoted by the Global New Light of Myanmar as saying.

