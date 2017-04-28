Aung San Suu Kyi's "Rule," One Year In

Myanmar State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, reviews honour guards upon arrival at the Manila International airport in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines on April 28, 2017. Roughly one year after Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party took control of Myanmar's parliament, and Suu Kyi became de facto head of state , the euphoria of last year has melted away.

