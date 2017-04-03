Aung San Suu Kyi denies ethnic cleans...

Aung San Suu Kyi denies ethnic cleansing of Myanmar minority

Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi delivers her speech during an election campaign of her National League for Democracy party in Hlegu township, outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. Aung San Suu Kyi has denied the ethnic cleansing of Myanmar's Muslim minority, speaking to the BBC after the UN rights council agreed to investigate allegations against the army.

Chicago, IL

