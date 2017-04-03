Auditor General: Rangoon Losing Tens of Billions to Previous Govt's Lease Agreements
A report from the auditor general's office for Rangoon Division has revealed that the divisional government suffered a whopping 57.923 billion kyat loss from long-term reduced rent leasing agreements for land within public parks, agreed to by the previous government and private companies. The report for 2015-2016 fiscal year shows that five parks, including the landmark People's Park, Karaweik Garden, and the controversial Mya Kyun Tha Garden, have been leased to private companies at rates well below standard commercial rents for the area, since as early as 2010.
