Auditor General: Rangoon Losing Tens ...

Auditor General: Rangoon Losing Tens of Billions to Previous Govt's Lease Agreements

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

A report from the auditor general's office for Rangoon Division has revealed that the divisional government suffered a whopping 57.923 billion kyat loss from long-term reduced rent leasing agreements for land within public parks, agreed to by the previous government and private companies. The report for 2015-2016 fiscal year shows that five parks, including the landmark People's Park, Karaweik Garden, and the controversial Mya Kyun Tha Garden, have been leased to private companies at rates well below standard commercial rents for the area, since as early as 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Wed Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,125,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC