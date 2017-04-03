All trains to and from Stockholm cancelled for rest of day due to attack
Sweden's national rail company SJ said all trains to and from Stockholm's central station would be cancelled for the rest of the day as a result of the deadly truck attack in the city. "No SJ trains will go either to or from Stockholm Central for the rest of the day," SJ said in a statement.
