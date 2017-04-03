All trains to and from Stockholm canc...

All trains to and from Stockholm cancelled for rest of day due to attack

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Sweden's national rail company SJ said all trains to and from Stockholm's central station would be cancelled for the rest of the day as a result of the deadly truck attack in the city. "No SJ trains will go either to or from Stockholm Central for the rest of the day," SJ said in a statement.

