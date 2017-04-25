Agriculture department to feature nat...

Agriculture department to feature natural fiber in Asean

Read more: Sun-Star

THE Philippines' finest organic and artisanal agricultural products and natural fibers will be featured on the sidelines of the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on April 26 to 29 in an expo sponsored by the Department of Agriculture . Manila will host the first summit of the 10 leaders of Southeast Asia as Chair of the Asean this year.

Chicago, IL

