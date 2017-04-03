Adviser: Actually, the Government Has...

Adviser: Actually, the Government Has Made Significant Strides on the Economy

Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Government economic adviser Sean Turnell has hit back against a barrage of recent criticism over the performance of the National League for Democracy -led administration during its first year of office. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi's government has been bruised over the past week by a chorus of mainly negative judgments at home and abroad for its one-year performance, on everything from peace to human rights to the perceived slow pace of economic reform.

Chicago, IL

