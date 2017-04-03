About 20 wedding guests dead as boat ...

About 20 wedding guests dead as boat sinks in southwestern Myanmar

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

YANGON: Some 20 people died and about a dozen were missing on Friday after a wooden boat carrying about 60 wedding guests hit a cargo ship and sank in southwestern Myanmar, local officials said, in the third big marine accident in the country in as many years. The boat was unlit and hit a cargo ship on the river in the city of Pathein at about 7:20 p.m. , they said.

Chicago, IL

