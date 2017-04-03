40 survive vessel collision in Myanma...

40 survive vessel collision in Myanmar river

Yangon, April 8 - Forty passengers have survived the vessel collision in a Myanmar river that killed 20, police said on Saturday. Twenty passengers including three children were killed when two vessels collided in Pathein on Friday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

