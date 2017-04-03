40 survive vessel collision in Myanmar river
Yangon, April 8 - Forty passengers have survived the vessel collision in a Myanmar river that killed 20, police said on Saturday. Twenty passengers including three children were killed when two vessels collided in Pathein on Friday night, Xinhua news agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC