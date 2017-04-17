285 killed, 1,073 injured during Myan...

285 killed, 1,073 injured during Myanmar's water festival

5 hrs ago

Yangon: A total of 285 people were killed and 1,073 others injured across Myanmar during a four-day water festival, media reports said. The deaths were 13 more than that of last year's event.

Chicago, IL

