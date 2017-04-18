285 killed, 1,073 injured during Myanmar's water festival

A total of 285 people were killed and 1,073 others injured nationwide during a four-day water festival, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Tuesday. Among the deaths, 10 were in Nay Pyi Taw, 44 in Yangon, 36 in Mandalay, 26 in Sagaing region, 11 in Tanintharyi region, 37 in Bago region, 11 in Magway region, 20 in Mon state, 17 in Rakhine, 29 in Shan state and 28 in Ayeyawaddy region.

