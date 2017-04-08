20 dead, over a dozen missing in Myan...

20 dead, over a dozen missing in Myanmar ferry capsize

A ferry boat capsized in Myanmar's Ayeyarwaddy delta, killing a number of people and leaving more than a dozen missing, police said. A local government official told Reuters that the boat carrying about 60 passengers sank shortly after the collision last evening in a river near Pathein, a port city west of Yangon.

Chicago, IL

