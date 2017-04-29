19 killed, 21 injured in bus crash in southeastern Myanmar

A total of 19 people were killed and 21 others injured in a passenger bus crash on the Asian Highway in Kayin state in southeastern Myanmar, official sources confirmed Saturday. With more than 40 people on board, the air-conditioned bus that ran on the route of Zayatkyi-Taungoo-Myawaddy fell into a 30-meter-deep ravine due to brake failure at around 10:45 a.m local time Friday.

