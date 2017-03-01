Yangon-Kathmandu air links launched

Yangon-Kathmandu air links launched

The twice-weekly direct flights by the Nepal-China joint venture airline was its second new route after service from the Nepalese capital to Kuala Lumpur, the company said on its website. This is the first time an airline is flying direct between the two destinations since the Union of Burma Airways -- now called the Myanmar National Airlines -- operated the route between 1989 and 1993.

