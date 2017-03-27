USDP Hopes to Win Mon State By-Election

U Aung Kyi Thein, a Union Solidarity and Development Party candidate contesting Mon State's Chaungzon Township by-election on April 1, said the former ruling party has a good chance of winning if it can obtain at least 25,000 votes. Chaungzon Township is the only Mon State constituency holding by-elections.

Chicago, IL

