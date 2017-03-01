UNFC Calls Meeting with State Counselor 'A Success'

The United Nationalities Federal Council's Delegation for Political Negotiation said their meeting with State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, on Wednesday has paved the way for the next step of negotiation in Burma's peace process. Khu Oo Reh, the secretary of the ethnic armed alliance the UNFC and the head of the DPN, said, that the meeting's focus on policies will "help further discussions in terms of detailed technical approaches."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.