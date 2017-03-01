U Wirathu Takes to Social Media to Th...

U Wirathu Takes to Social Media to Thank Suspects in U Ko Ni's Murder

After Burma's home affairs minister dismissed suggestions that Buddhist nationalists had played a role in the killing of the ruling National League for Democracy's legal adviser U Ko Ni, infamous ultranationalist monk U Wirathu thanked those suspected of involvement in the murder. During the government's first press conference since the fatal shooting of U Ko Ni outside Yangon International Airport last month, Gen Kyaw Swe of the Home Affairs Ministry was asked whether one of the detained suspects had affiliations with the nationalist monks of Ma Ba Tha, a Burmese acronym for Association for the Protection of Race and Religion.

