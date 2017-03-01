Twenty-Eight People Detained for Illegal Entry to Burma Say They Are IDPs

Border police patrol in Arakan State apprehended a vessel carrying 28 people in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday afternoon, who the authorities say had illegally entered Burmese territorial waters from St. Martin's Island in Bangladesh, said official Kyaw Aye Hlaing of Maungdaw police station. Those arrested said that they were originally from Thae Chaung and Baw Du Ba internally displaced people's camps, located on the outskirts of Sittwe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.