Trial Begins for Men Charged in Prominent NLD Lawyer's Assassination
Rangoon's Northern District Court commenced examination of the assassination of prominent lawyer U Ko Ni as the trial began on Friday. Among multiple offenses the alleged suspects were charged with, the trial opened with illegal arms possession and transportation charges against the gunman and one of the alleged co-perpetrators.
