Thousands Flee Burma Army Clashes with Insurgents Near China Border, Official Says

Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Thousands of people have fled clashes between the Burma Army and ethnic rebels along the border with China, a Chinese official said, as fighting threatened leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi's top goal of reaching peace with minorities. About 30 people were killed on Monday in the attack staged by ethnic Chinese insurgents in the town of Laukkai, 800 kilometers northeast of commercial hub Rangoon, prompting thousands to seek refuge across the border in camps in China.

Chicago, IL

