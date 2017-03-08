'This Will Be the Worst War': Fears of Mass Displacement as...
Residents who fled from conflict areas near the Myanmar and Chinese border gather in Lashio to find transport to their home towns on March 8, 2017. A steady stream of men, women and children arrive by the hundreds at Mansu Monastery in rural northeastern Myanmar.
