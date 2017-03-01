This Week in Parliament

Burma's Parliament saw a storm of controversy this week over the extension of U Shwe Mann's Legal Affairs and Special Cases Assessment Commission and an ethnic Mon lawmaker's proposal to name a bridge after independence hero Gen Aung San. In Union Parliament, the Burma Army objected to a proposal to extend the term of the Legal Affairs and Special Cases Assessment Commission chaired by former general U Shwe Mann, stating that it was not formed in line with the 2008 military-drafted Constitution.

