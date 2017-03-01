The Rule of the Wa

The United Wa State Army is leading the call to shun the nationwide ceasefire agreement after hosting a three-day meeting of seven ethnic armed groups in Panghsang, capital of the Wa region in eastern Shan State, to discuss the peace process. But observers of ethnic politics in Burma worry about the precariousness of the UWSA's position; they fear that opposition to the NCA could plunge Shan State into conflict with the Burma Army and force the usually peaceful UWSA onto the frontline.

