The Murder of an Honorable Lawyer in Myanmar

Whenever I met with Ko Ni, whether seated in his office, with its flickering electricity and precarious piles of law books, or sipping tea in the moldering headquarters of Myanmar's then-opposition political party, the image that came to mind was that of Atticus Finch-though an Atticus wearing a Burmese sarong. With his salt-and-pepper hair and upright bearing, Ko Ni was the consummate honorable lawyer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.