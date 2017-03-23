The Last Pipe-Makers of Belu Island

The Last Pipe-Makers of Belu Island

2 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Crafting smoking pipes in Burma has never been a big business, although it has endured through generations. Now the dwindling cottage industry relies on a handful of people in Ywalut village of Chaungzon Township to keep it alive.

Chicago, IL

