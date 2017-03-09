The Lady vanishes: Has the killing of Ko Ni ended Myanmar's democracy dream?

Ko Ni, a prominent lawyer and adviser to Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy , scooped up his five-year-old grandson and was cradling him at Yangon International Airport's taxi rank after returning from a trip to Indonesia. The assassin's bullet aimed at changing the course of Myanmar's future came from point-blank range, in broad daylight, amid the bustle of the country's biggest airport.

