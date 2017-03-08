Thai soap angers family of Myanmar's ...

Thai soap angers family of Myanmar's last king

22 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The family of Myanmar's last king hit out on Sunday at a Thai soap opera inspired by the palace intrigue of their ancestors, accusing Thailand of double standards in how it treats another country's royals. Soe Win and Taw Phaya, the respective great grandson and grandson of King Thibaw, arrive to attend a ceremony at Mandalay's Golden Palace to mark the exile anniversary of their royal ancestor, in November 2016 AFP/Ye Aung Thu YANGON: The family of Myanmar's last king hit out on Sunday at a Thai soap opera inspired by the palace intrigue of their ancestors, accusing Thailand of double standards in how it treats another country's royals.

Chicago, IL

