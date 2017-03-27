Suu Kyi offers to step down after fai...

Suu Kyi offers to step down after failure to unite a fractured Burma

13 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Suu Kyi attends an event marking the 69th anniversary of Martyrs' Day at the Martyrs' Mausoleum in Yangon, on July 19, 2016. Source: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun ONE year on from the landslide victory of the National League for Democracy , Burma's once-revered iconic leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, is offering to step down after acknowledging the public's frustration with the slow pace of reforms and development.

