Suu Kyi offers to step down after failure to unite a fractured Burma
Suu Kyi attends an event marking the 69th anniversary of Martyrs' Day at the Martyrs' Mausoleum in Yangon, on July 19, 2016. Source: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun ONE year on from the landslide victory of the National League for Democracy , Burma's once-revered iconic leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, is offering to step down after acknowledging the public's frustration with the slow pace of reforms and development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC