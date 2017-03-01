State Counselor to Meet with Female E...

State Counselor to Meet with Female Entrepreneurs to Kick Off Women's Week

Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi will hold talks with female entrepreneurs in Naypyidaw on Monday at the opening forum of the country's women's week celebrations. A week-long series of events in honor of the March 8 International Women's Day will open with a forum on creating inclusive growth at the Kempinski Hotel.

Chicago, IL

