State Counselor to Meet with Female Entrepreneurs to Kick Off Women's Week
State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi will hold talks with female entrepreneurs in Naypyidaw on Monday at the opening forum of the country's women's week celebrations. A week-long series of events in honor of the March 8 International Women's Day will open with a forum on creating inclusive growth at the Kempinski Hotel.
