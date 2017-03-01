Squatters Allegedly Extort Money from Rangoon Factory Owners
Industrialists in Rangoon's Shwe Lin Pan Industrial Zone have complained about alleged extortion by squatters in their factory compounds, blaming authorities for failure to provide sufficient legal protection. Factory owners held a press conference at the industrial zone in Hlaingtharyar Township on Wednesday, alleging that squatters had occupied vacant spaces inside factory compounds as well as factory entrances and exits, and said that they would not leave unless they were paid.
