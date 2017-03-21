Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Gra...

Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab expands to Myanmar

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Singapore-headquartered Grab launched a trial of its ride-hailing services in Myanmar on Tuesday, aiming to expand to a seventh Southeast Asian country, while rival Uber Technologies Inc said it was also looking to enter the market shortly. SINGAPORE: Singapore-headquartered Grab launched a trial of its ride-hailing services in Myanmar on Tuesday , aiming to expand to a seventh Southeast Asian country, while rival Uber Technologies Inc said it was also looking to enter the market shortly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,130 • Total comments across all topics: 279,730,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC