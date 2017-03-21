Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab expands to Myanmar

Singapore-headquartered Grab launched a trial of its ride-hailing services in Myanmar on Tuesday, aiming to expand to a seventh Southeast Asian country, while rival Uber Technologies Inc said it was also looking to enter the market shortly. SINGAPORE: Singapore-headquartered Grab launched a trial of its ride-hailing services in Myanmar on Tuesday , aiming to expand to a seventh Southeast Asian country, while rival Uber Technologies Inc said it was also looking to enter the market shortly.

