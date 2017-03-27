Roundup: Myanmar State Counselor Calls On Non-Ceasefire Signatory Armed Groups To Join Signing
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has called on all non-ceasefire signatory armed groups including the Kachin Independence Army to join the ceasefire signing as a step for gaining peace, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Suu Kyi made the call when meeting with elders and leaders of Kachin societies during her visit to Myitgyina, northern Kachin state, Tuesday, one of the most war-torn regions in the country, Myanmar News Agency reported Wednesday.
