Rangoon Lawmakers Ask That City Expan...

Rangoon Lawmakers Ask That City Expansion Project be Separated from Planning Bill

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Outspoken lawmakers urged the Rangoon regional government on Thursday not to continue city expansion without what they referred to as a "proper" business plan. In a debate session on the regional planning bill for 2017-2018, legislators asked that the expansion project, which was submitted as part of the bill, be re-submitted to the parliament separately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC