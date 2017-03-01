Rangoon Chief Minister to Undergo Heart Operation

Rangoon Division Chief Minister U Phyo Min Thein will undergo a heart operation and be on a sick leave for a few weeks, Daw Myat Malar Tun, a lawmaker in the divisional parliament representing Hlegu Township told The Irrawaddy. "He will undergo the operation in Rangoon on March 5. Doctors instructed him to rest for a month but he said he would attend the divisional parliament session that resumes on March 20," she said.

