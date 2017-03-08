Rakhine, Chin state residents pray fo...

Rakhine, Chin state residents pray for release of Myanmar migrants on death row

Ceremonies for the release of Win Zaw Tun and Zaw Lin - who were given death sentences for the killing of British couple in Koh Tao, Thailand - were held in Rakhine and Chin States on Wednesday evening. Nearly 20 Arakan Women prayed for release of the two Myanmar migrant workers at the Ah Tula Marazein Pagoda, Sittwe Township, Rakhine State, on March 8. "Although we planned to hold a protest about release of two Myanmar migrant workers, we didn't hold it due to the matriculation exam.

