Rakhine airport in Myanmar to be built by tender

Saturday

The Rakhine State government will invite tenders for the construction of an airport in Mrauk-U, State Planning and Finance Minister Kyaw Aye Thein said. He told the Myanmar Times that the decision to put the airport project out to tender was due to insufficient funds in the state's budget which allocated K2 billion a year for the project.

Chicago, IL

