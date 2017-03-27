Protestors Step Up Opposition to Mon State Bridge Name
Protestors said they would step up opposition in Mon State against the naming of a bridge across the Salween River as Gen Aung San Bridge. U Min Min Nwe, a member of the committee that will lobby the government to change the name to Salween Bridge , said the committee would attempt to hold talks with the president and the state counselor through the ethnic affairs ministry.
Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
