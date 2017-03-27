Post your comment

Myanmar needs to actively promote its culture, historical heritage, leisure and other features to attract more Japanese tourists as most of the visitors from Japan are business travellers, a tourism official said. Kyaw Min Htin, executive committee member of the Myanmar Tourism Marketing Committee under the Myanmar Tourism Federation, said although the number of Japanese visitors increased 11% last year, most of them in Myanmar on business.

