Police Prepare for Thingyan Festivities
Rangoon Division's Security and Border Affairs minister Col Tin Aung Tun told reporters that the ministry would deploy around 6,000 police and 2,000 members from other relevant departments to collaborate in preventing crime during the Thingyan festival in April. Rangoon divisional police held a coordination meeting at the regional government office on Wednesday morning.
